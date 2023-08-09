Upland Panviva Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

Upland Software's Panviva omnichannel knowledge platform for highly regulated industries, is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry, a dedicated marketplace for customer experience solutions.
Upland's partnership with Genesys allows instant visibility of customer interactions and sharing knowledge across channels. Additionally, Panviva's "guide on the side" feature enables quicker training and competency attainment for customer support agents.
Panviva is now available with Genesys Cloud CX, an all-in-one, composable contact center-as-a-service and employee experience solution.
"We are thrilled to be part of the Genesys AppFoundry ecosystem, allowing Genesys Cloud CX customers to leverage Panviva's powerful knowledge management capabilities," said Keith Berg, senior vice president and general manager of contact center productivity solutions at Upland, in a statement. "This partnership will simplify and improve our customers' ability to deliver seamless cross-channel support to meet the increasing consumer expectation that they should be able to easily move between support channels and receive consistent help."