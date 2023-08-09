Upland Panviva Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

Upland Software's Panviva omnichannel knowledge platform for highly regulated industries, is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry, a dedicated marketplace for customer experience solutions.

Upland's partnership with Genesys allows instant visibility of customer interactions and sharing knowledge across channels. Additionally, Panviva's "guide on the side" feature enables quicker training and competency attainment for customer support agents.

Panviva is now available with Genesys Cloud CX, an all-in-one, composable contact center-as-a-service and employee experience solution.