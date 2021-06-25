Upland Software Acquires Panviva

Upland Software has acquired Panviva, a provider of cloud-based enterprise knowledge management solutions for the contact center, for $23.3 million.

"At Upland, we recognize that there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all approach to knowledge management as every organization is trying to tackle their own unique set of challenges and requirements," said Jack McDonald, chairman and CEO of Upland, in a statement. "There is robust growth in this market, and Panviva is a strong strategic fit with Upland's existing product library, enabling us to offer our customers knowledge-guided solutions that address their specific needs."

"We founded Panviva with a mission to unlock productivity and improve compliance for our customers through knowledge-guided solutions they actually need," said Ted Gannan, CEO of Panviva, in a statement. "As we join the Upland product library, our mission will be amplified through their multisolution knowledge management vision, driving quick time to value and meeting the customer where they are today, to help them get to where they need to be tomorrow."