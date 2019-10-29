Unytalk Partners with Semafone to Secure Payments

Semafone, a provider of data security and multichannel compliance solutions for contact centers, is partnering with Unytalk, a cloud communications provider.

The integration of Semafone's Cardprotect Relay+ into Unytalk's cloud solution for real-time messaging and voice and video infrastructure for customer engagement will offer businesses additional functionality and choice in facilitating secure payment transactions. Together, the companies will offer secure purchasing and payment options through chat.

"Consumers expect companies to be available and respond to every type of interaction, on every available communications channel," said Mahendra Penumathsa, CEO of Unytalk, in a statement. "Chat in particular has become increasingly popular, however, while companies have embraced the engagement opportunity of chat, the use cases have been limited because payment opportunities in chat were restricted. With Semafone, we can seamlessly integrate payment solutions not only into chat, but every other available channel, and in a rapid manner, which empowers our customers to provide a unified, secure, and frictionless customer experience."

Cardprotect Relay+ enables businesses to securely accept payments through any digital engagement channel. Using this solution, businesses can generate secure digital payment hyperlinks that can be sent via webchat, social media, email, SMS, QR codes, e-commerce, m-commerce, and chatbots. Additionally, Cardprotect Relay+ delivers real-time progress updates, tracking when a link is opened and payment information has been collected, as well as confirming when a payment has been successfully processed by the payment service provider (PSP). As a cloud-based solution, Cardprotect Relay+ integrates with third-party applications, supporting all transaction types, currencies, and major PSPs.