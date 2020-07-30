TouchPoint One Launches A-Game Flex Gamification Solution

TouchPoint One, a provider of employee engagement and performance management solutions for contact centers, has added A-Game Flex to its gamification solutions lineup.

A-Game Flex enables contact center supervisors or department and program managers to design and deploy behavior and key performance indicator-based gamification initiatives in minutes. A-Game Flex is fully integrated with Acuity, TouchPoint One's contact center performance management platform, and is available immediately as a free upgrade to current Acuity SaaS licensees.

"The work-from-home paradigm amplifies serious, pre-existing deficiencies in legacy performance management systems to inform, connect, and motivate the customer contact workforce," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One, in a statement. "Gamification has become an essential component of smart performance management, and A-Game Flex provides managers with the ability to instantly employ game mechanics to develop and inspire an increasingly diverse and dispersed customer support labor pool precisely when and where it's needed."

With A-Game Flex, team leaders, supervisors, and managers can set up individual or team-centric competitions based on attendance, sales, quality, customer satisfaction, balanced score, or other key performance indicators. Behavioral metrics associated with coaching, employee satisfaction, training and skills development, and other processes can also be gamified on-the-fly.

A-GameE Flex is hosted on Amazon Web Services.