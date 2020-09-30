Talkdesk Launches Talkdesk Remote and Talkdesk On The Go

Talkdesk, a cloud contact center provider, today launched Talkdesk Remote and Talkdesk On The Go as key components of the Talkdesk CX Transformation Roadmap to resilient cloud contact centers.

With Talkdesk Remote, organizations can manage remote agents and ensure security in a remote environment while giving agents the tools they need to create engaging moments with every customer touchpoint. Talkdesk Remote offers customer service providers remote access to Talkdesk resources, including AI-driven workforce engagement tools, data security from Talkdesk Guardian, and access to a pool of certified agents and staff through Talkdesk CXTalent.

Talkdesk On The Go is a mobile solution to help businesses support customers anytime, anywhere. It puts mobile communication tools in the hands of field teams, location-based workers, outside sales, and remote employees to provide real-time customer experiences from smartphone, tablet or watch, through a unified device experience, and seamless integration with popular CRM systems. With Talkdesk On The Go, organizations can leverage capabilities, including automation and voice-activated personal assistants. Employees can move between traditional desktop and mobile devices as Talkdesk On The Go remains in sync. Talkdesk On The Go is downloadable and deployed on any mobile device.