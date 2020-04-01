Talkdesk Announces Flexible Deployment and Guardian

Talkdesk, a cloud contact center solutions provider, has released Flexible Deployment to help companies shift to work-from-home environments, and Guardian, a customer data security application.

"Talkdesk understands that digital transformation through cloud migration is best enabled with flexibility and security built into the entire solution, from architecture to platform to applications," said Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk, in a statement. "Only Talkdesk offers this level of flexible deployment capabilities and allows customers to strategically select and customize a phased migration, eliminating disruptions that accompany forklift, rip-and-replace migrations to new enterprise software."

Talkdesk's cloud-native and microservices-based platform is built to offer a variety of deployment options for contact centers. The Talkdesk Flexible Deployment model consists of the following elements:

xConnect, a cloud-native contact center environment with the flexibility to maintain preferred carrier relationships and existing telephony infrastructure;

Boost, allowing companies to move agents to the cloud in 15 days or less while protecting legacy automated call distributor investments;

Hybrid Cloud, combining Talkdesk's multitenant public cloud solution while adhering to specific internal security and IT requirements through the private cloud;

Regional Cloud, allowing companies to select an optimal cloud location to remain compliant with local or industry data regulations and customer requirements; and

Select Cloud, an end-to-end cloud-native contact center integrated with companies' preferred cloud infrastructure providers.

Talkdesk Guardian, a cloud contact center security suite, lets businesses protect sensitive customer data and the integrity of their contact center operations through artificial intelligence-enhanced monitoring, detection, and dashboards. It also lets contact center administrators manage security issues and data regulation compliance requirements, including the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

These two releases are continuations of Talkdesk's 20-in-20 initiative to launch 20 new products and services in 2020.