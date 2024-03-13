Talkdesk Launches Autopilot for Healthcare

Talkdesk, a contact center solutions provider, has launched Talkdesk Autopilot for Healthcare, the next generation of its virtual agent specifically developed to handle patient and member use cases.

Talkdesk Autopilot is available across chat and voice channels in the Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud. Talkdesk Autopilot for Healthcare supports the whole patient journey through healthcare-specific integrations, workflows, and generative artificial intelligence models. Though geared toward self-service, it can seamlessly loop in human agents when necessary.

Talkdesk Autopilot for Healthcare now automates an expanded set of use cases that support the whole patient journey, including new patient acquisition, making and managing appointments, completing payments, finding a nearby clinic, and managing claims and prior authorizations. In addition to leveraging deep and direct integrations with electronic health record systems, the tool now integrates with digital triage and symptom-checking platforms, including Infermedica and Isabel Health. It connects with physician and location directories to help patients find the right provider and directs plan members to the best level of care.