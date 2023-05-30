TCN Enhances SMS Consent Tracking Feature in TCN Operator

TCN, a provider of cloud-based call center platforms, has enhanced the SMS Consent Tracking feature in its flagship platform, TCN Operator. Offered as a part of the platform's Natural Language Compliance (NLC) tool, the SMS Consent Tracking feature enables call centers to manage consumer consent and stay compliant by tracking and recording individual and channel-specific consent for every contact.

"At TCN, we understand the complexities of SMS communication, which is why we prioritize our partnerships with SMS providers and carriers to ensure that we deliver our clients the most secure and supportive experience possible," said Terrel Bird, CEO of TCN, in a statement. "We are committed to providing our clients with exceptional customer service and easy-to-use solutions that effectively manage SMS communication to optimize productivity and drive revenue."

TCN's Consent Tracking features involve Consent Profiles, which is integrated within TCN Operator's NLC tool. These profiles allow consent tracking across individual and channel-specific consent for every contact. Once user consent is given, TCN Operator generates specific URLs for websites and text messages, allowing consumers to self-manage their consent profiles on their preferred communication channels. These permissions can be collected via web, SMS, email and by agents during calls.