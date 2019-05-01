TCN Launches Natural Language Compliance Tool

TCN, a provider of cloud contact center technology, has added Natural Language Compliance to its Compliance Suite to help contact centers and compliance officers create and add customizable rules for ongoing campaigns.

Natural Language Compliance is a feature for the contact center industry that enhances compliance with regulations like the Telephone Consumer Privacy Act (TCPA) in one tool.

"With the addition of Natural Language Compliance, TCN remains committed to providing effective, dependable and innovative cloud-based contact center technology to elevate our customers' business operations," said Jesse Bird, chief technology officer and co-founder of TCN, in a statement.

Natural Language Compliance is fully integrated into TCN's advanced cloud contact center platform.