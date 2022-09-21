Sitel and Majorel Discontinue Merger Talks

Sitel Group has discontinued discussions with Majorel Group regarding a proposed merger.

Following completion of due diligence and validation of the expected synergies from the proposed merger, alignment was not reached between the shareholders of the two companies on the final structure of the transaction, it was reported.

The proposed merger, announced in June, would have formed a combined entity with more than 240,000 employees across 55 countries speaking more than 70 languages and supporting more than 1,000 customers across all major verticals.