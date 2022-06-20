Sitel to Acquire Majorel

The proposed merger would form a combined entity with more than 240,000 employees across 55 countries speaking more than 70 languages and supporting more than 1,000 customers across all major verticals.
"With Majorel, we have found the perfect partner to accelerate our strategy delivery," said Laurent Uberti, president, CEO, and co-founder of Sitel Group, in a statement. "We realized early on that we share the same DNA as Majorel and are excited to jointly write the next chapter in our growth while delivering best-in-class customer experience solutions around the globe."
"We are very excited to announce our intention to merge with Sitel Group," said Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel, in a statement. "The combination of our two successful organizations would be a quantum leap toward our strategy of becoming a global leader in CX. I am looking forward to closely working with Laurent Uberti and the entire Sitel Group team."