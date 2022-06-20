Sitel to Acquire Majorel

"With Majorel, we have found the perfect partner to accelerate our strategy delivery," said Laurent Uberti, president, CEO, and co-founder of Sitel Group, in a statement. "We realized early on that we share the same DNA as Majorel and are excited to jointly write the next chapter in our growth while delivering best-in-class customer experience solutions around the globe."

"We are very excited to announce our intention to merge with Sitel Group," said Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel, in a statement. "The combination of our two successful organizations would be a quantum leap toward our strategy of becoming a global leader in CX. I am looking forward to closely working with Laurent Uberti and the entire Sitel Group team."