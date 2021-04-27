Sevis Adds to eCallMe! Platform

The eCallMe! customer engagement platform now includes a call scheduling function, spoof call protection, and the ability for customers to rate their satisfaction with calls within the phone app.
"In this era of constant robocalling and spoofing, it has never been clearer that enterprises and their customers need a secure platform they can trust to communicate and conduct business on," said Fletcher Hamilton, CEO of Sevis Systems, in a statement. "We help enterprises protect their customers from nefarious activities like identity theft and account takeover, and, as a result, they protect their brand reputation and customer loyalty too."
"Our customers are now calling us to ask what solutions we offer to get their outgoing calls answered and protect them against spoofing," said Brian Conley, president of Vodex Communications, in a statement. "We anticipated this would happen and have been testing and validating Sevis' eCallMe! solution in our network for over a year. eCallMe! is the right solution at the right time and the one we highly recommend to any company looking to improve their call answer rate and security."