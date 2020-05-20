Serviceaide Launches the Luma Virtual Agent 2.X Series

Serviceaide, a provider of service management solutions, today introduced the Luma Virtual Agent 2.X Series with new context awareness, intent handling, and more.

The Luma VA 2.X series architecture will enable the integration of automation and knowledge management capabilities to be launched later this year. This includes advanced analytics and reporting.

The first release in the series is Luma Virtual Agent (VA) 2.4, which provides enhanced administration capabilities and end user usability.This includes new and improved administration tools, advances in virtual agent skills development, improved natural language processing performance, and new flexibility in deployment options and pricing.

Luma VA 2.4 offers an improved graphical user interface, a new dashboard, the use of sub-skills that result in greater granularity and control in how Luma responds to conversations, and improved conversational processing based on an improved natural language processing engine.

Luma 2.4 is now available in both public cloud and private cloud deployments. Pricing options are based on the number of users or usage time.