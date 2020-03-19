Serenova Launches CXEngage Rapid Response

Serenova, a contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) and workforce optimization (WFO) company, has launched CxEngage Rapid Response, a program to help large organizations immediately scale their contact centers into the cloud for home-working within 48 hours.

"Contact centers are on the front lines of organizations' response to the coronavirus, and we've heard from many organizations that they are stretched too thin to meet demand," said Craig Malloy, CEO of Serenova and Lifesize, in a statement. "Whether a contact center is on premises, in the cloud, or hybrid, access to CxEngage is easy, as it scales quickly and is always ready to use anytime, anywhere. We remain committed to deploying our solutions to keep the world working during this unprecedented time." "Many Serenova customers are already experiencing exponential growth in contact center call volume, with accelerated demand expected in the coming weeks," said Michael Helmbrecht, chief operating officer of Serenova and Lifesize, in a statement. "Backed by Amazon Web Services, we have the technology and professional services network to get organizations to the cloud and support work-from-home agents in 48 hours or less. Right now, this is a vital need for large contact centers."

With CXEngage, agents simply log into the CxEngage toolbar, access via the CRM or dial in on a mobile phone to begin taking calls immediately. Once enabled, organizations can designate agents to work from home, either entirely or on a rotating basis, to complement onsite contact center staff during peak times and to augment capacity.

Serenova recently merged with Lifesize, which last week unveiled an offer making all organizations impacted by the coronavirus worldwide immediately eligible for an unlimited number of free licenses to use the company's cloud-based video collaboration platform for six months.