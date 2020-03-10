Lifesize and Serenova Merge

Lifesize, a provider of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, and Serenova, a contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider, today announced a merger, creating one contact center communications and workplace collaboration company serving more than 10,000 customers worldwide.

Marlin Equity Partners, a global investment firm, is the financial sponsor of the merger and will continue to invest and support the growth of the combined business.

With the merger, the company is addressing the convergence of UCaaS and CCaaS technologies in the contact center with a complementary platform of cloud-based, high-definition video collaboration and contact center solutions. The new entity will enable customers to consolidate communications, contact center, and video collaboration solutions.

Craig Malloy, founder and CEO of Lifesize, will serve as CEO of the new company. Serenova CEO John Lynch will become senior vice president of sales.