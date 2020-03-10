Lifesize and Serenova Merge

Lifesize, a provider of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, and Serenova, a contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider, today announced a merger, creating one contact center communications and workplace collaboration company serving more than 10,000 customers worldwide.
Marlin Equity Partners, a global investment firm, is the financial sponsor of the merger and will continue to invest and support the growth of the combined business.
With the merger, the company is addressing the convergence of UCaaS and CCaaS technologies in the contact center with a complementary platform of cloud-based, high-definition video collaboration and contact center solutions. The new entity will enable customers to consolidate communications, contact center, and video collaboration solutions.
Craig Malloy, founder and CEO of Lifesize, will serve as CEO of the new company. Serenova CEO John Lynch will become senior vice president of sales.
"Deeper customer and employee engagement through more vivid, direct communications is where the world's most successful businesses will distinguish themselves from the competition," Malloy said in a statement. "This merger joins two companies with vast market expertise and cutting-edge, cloud-based solutions. When combined into an integrated platform, we will be uniquely positioned to help organizations deliver communication experiences that far surpass the status quo, from the contact center to the meeting room and beyond."
"Lifesize has a long track record of innovation in business communications and a strong dedication to customer success," Lynch said in a statement. "The synergies between Serenova and Lifesize solutions will allow us to revolutionize how businesses communicate with their customers and will deepen the value we can offer to our existing contact center customers worldwide."