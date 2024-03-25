RingCentral Launches RingEX with AI

RingCentral, a provider of artificial intelligence-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video, and hybrid event solutions, today at Enterprise Connect launched a rebranded flagship solution, RingEX.
As part of the announcement, RingCentral is delivering the following:
- Replacing RingCentral MVP, new RingEX with RingSense AI provides intelligence across phone calls, SMS, meetings, and messaging; real-time call notes; messaging recap, and generative AI search across conversations.
- Purpose-built AI broadly infused across RingCentral's suite, including RingEX, RingCX, RingSense for Sales, and RingCentral Events, to boost efficiency and teamwork in every interaction.
"AI brings a shift from unifying communication modes and functionality to merging employee and customer experiences, and it's exciting," said Vlad Shmunis, founder, chairman, and CEO of RingCentral, in a statement. "Building on our battle-tested, mission-critical platform, we are delivering AI that is purpose-built for specific use cases to drive tangible value, from enhancing everyday productivity to driving interaction efficiencies. RingSense AI unlocks data-rich conversations across phone calls, messaging, video meetings, and contact center interactions to deliver actionable insights that inform more intelligent workflows."
RingSense AI capabilities for RingEX include the following:
- Real-time note-taking;;
- Conversation intelligence that delivers AI-generated distilled summaries, notes, action items, and recording highlights.
- Unread message recap with AI-generated summaries of missed team messages in group chats.
- AI writer and translator for messages, which writes polished chat messages, keeping the context of conversations, in the style and length users prefer and translates messages in Spanish, French, German, Chinese, or English.
- Generative AI search for information from conversations across phone, SMS, and voicemails.
- Advanced meetings summaries and insights, which automatically generates video highlight reels and searchable text summaries of meetings, keyword based clips, transcripts, summaries, topic lists, and replays by specific speakers.