RingCentral Launches RingEX with AI

RingCentral, a provider of artificial intelligence-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video, and hybrid event solutions, today at Enterprise Connect launched a rebranded flagship solution, RingEX.

As part of the announcement, RingCentral is delivering the following:

Replacing RingCentral MVP, new RingEX with RingSense AI provides intelligence across phone calls, SMS, meetings, and messaging; real-time call notes; messaging recap, and generative AI search across conversations.

Purpose-built AI broadly infused across RingCentral's suite, including RingEX, RingCX, RingSense for Sales, and RingCentral Events, to boost efficiency and teamwork in every interaction.

"AI brings a shift from unifying communication modes and functionality to merging employee and customer experiences, and it's exciting," said Vlad Shmunis, founder, chairman, and CEO of RingCentral, in a statement. "Building on our battle-tested, mission-critical platform, we are delivering AI that is purpose-built for specific use cases to drive tangible value, from enhancing everyday productivity to driving interaction efficiencies. RingSense AI unlocks data-rich conversations across phone calls, messaging, video meetings, and contact center interactions to deliver actionable insights that inform more intelligent workflows."

RingSense AI capabilities for RingEX include the following: