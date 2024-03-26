RingCentral Adds Capabilities and Integrations to RingCX

RingCentral, a provider of cloud business communications, contact center, video, and hybrid event solutions, has added to its RingCX contact center product, which now touts more than 1,000 features, extended global availability, increased adoption, and new CRM integrations.

Initially launched in the United States and Canada in November, RingCX has extended availability in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, and is now launching in Australia. RingCX now supports multiple languages, including U.S. and U.K. English, French, Italian, Spanish, and German.

RingCentral has also added integrations with CRMs systems from Salesforce, Hubspot, ServiceNow, Zendesk, and Microsoft Dynamics 365. RingCX already had integrations with Google Dialogflow, Cognigy, Yellow.ai, Balto, and Calabrio in its App Gallery.

Additional innovations include immersive and integrated agent experiences, with full omnichannel capabilities, automatic screen pops, contact matching in the CRM, case and ticket creation, and interaction logging for all voice and digital interactions. All of this is available as an embedded RingCX agent experience inside CRM systems, where agents can manage interactions across voice and more than 20 digital channels.;