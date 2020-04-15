Noble Systems Offers Contact Center Remote

Noble Systems, a provider of omnichannel contact center technology, is helping companies maintain business continuity during the COVID-19 crisis through Noble Contact Center Remote, helping companies move their contact centers to remote and work-from-home environments in as little as two days.

Noble Contact Center Remote includes Noble's cloud contact center technologies, with automatic call distributor, interactive voice response, and interaction recording solutions. Noble Gamification can help keep employees engaged and connected, even though they are physically separated.