NICE inContact Extends Partnership with Zendesk

NICE inContact, a provider of cloud contact center technology, is partnering with Zendesk, a customer relationship management (CRM) company, to support contact centers responding to changing customer demands. Companies can now use NICE inContact CXone@home with the Zendesk Support Suite and the complimentary Zendesk Remote Support Bundle to help remote contact center and help desk teams keep up with increased interactions due to COVID-19.
Both NICE inContact CXone@home and Zendesk Remote Support Bundle enable fully virtual contact centers.
CXone@home is now available free for 60 days for new customers and can be up and running in 48 hours with voice and digital channels as well as the complete suite of workforce optimization (WFO) capabilities. Zendesk Remote Support Bundle is complimentary for organizations using Pro or Enterprise versions of Zendesk Support or Support Suite.
"Flexibility and adaptability have never been more important for businesses," said Paul Jarman, CEO of NICE inContact, in a statement. "Customer needs are changing almost daily, so it's important that agents have access to all the relevant customer information along with the tools to support customers quickly and efficiently. Our partnership with Zendesk ensures that agents have a full view of the customer in an easy-to-use workspace."
Also available, CXone Agent for Zendesk, which is accessible on the Zendesk Marketplace, consolidates customer context and contact center controls into a single interface.
"Our partnership began earlier this year to give contact centers a complete, comprehensive view of their customers," said David Williams, senior vice president and general manager of enterprise product strategy at Zendesk, in a statement. "Together, we're able to bring to market a timely offer that ensures that organizations can continuously provide high-quality customer experiences."