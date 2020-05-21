NICE inContact Extends Partnership with Zendesk

NICE inContact, a provider of cloud contact center technology, is partnering with Zendesk, a customer relationship management (CRM) company, to support contact centers responding to changing customer demands. Companies can now use NICE inContact CXone@home with the Zendesk Support Suite and the complimentary Zendesk Remote Support Bundle to help remote contact center and help desk teams keep up with increased interactions due to COVID-19.

Both NICE inContact CXone@home and Zendesk Remote Support Bundle enable fully virtual contact centers.

CXone@home is now available free for 60 days for new customers and can be up and running in 48 hours with voice and digital channels as well as the complete suite of workforce optimization (WFO) capabilities. Zendesk Remote Support Bundle is complimentary for organizations using Pro or Enterprise versions of Zendesk Support or Support Suite.