NICE inContact and Zendesk Partner

NICE inContact is partnering with fellow customer service software provider Zendesk to bring NICE inContact CXone and Zendesk's customer service and engagement products to thousands of mutual customers across the globe.

Now customer service organizations can combine CXone, which unifies omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce optimization, and automation and artificial intelligence on an open cloud foundation, with Zendesk's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) in a single agent interface.

"This exciting new partnership between NICE inContact and Zendesk will bring a holistic, seamlessly integrated solution to companies of all sizes across the globe. Together CXone and Zendesk enable a 360-degree view of the customer that powers exceptional experiences that drive customer loyalty and advocacy," said Paul Jarman, CEO of NICE inContact, in a statement. "We're pleased to partner with Zendesk to help organizations reduce agent effort and increase customer satisfaction, all while driving superior business outcomes." "We're thrilled to partner with NICE inContact to provide contact center agents with an easy-to-use workspace integrating the tools needed to create more personalized customer experiences," said David Williams, vice president and general manager of Zendesk Suite, in a statement. "Understanding the customer, the context of their requests, and their history with your business is essential to delivering a seamless experience in this era of rising customer expectations."

CXone Agent for Zendesk, available on the Zendesk Marketplace and consolidates customer context and contact center controls into a single interface. The pre-built integration enables the following: