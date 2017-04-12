NICE Introduces Quality Management That Works with Any Recording Platform and Data Source

NICE today released NICE Quality Central, a quality management solution that incorporates all types of customer interaction data, drawn from any source, into a holistic and comprehensive evaluation process.

In contact centers that employ universal agents to handle end-to-end customer interactions via phone, email, and claim processing, multiple interaction types can be attached to a single evaluation form. This provides managers with insight into how the agent performs overall as well as the customer experience. Also, agents and managers can access the data relevant to them and manage their daily tasks and objectives, all from a single application.

Additional capabilities include updated reporting, with more than 200 data points to segment information, creating quality metrics for identifying actionable insights. Also included is complete automation with customized workflows for processes such as calibration, agent self-assessment and audit-the-auditor.

NICE Quality Central is recording-agnostic. In company testing, it was found to do the folowing:

Reduce average handle times by up to 30 percent;

Improve first call resolution by up to 40 percent;

Increase sales effectiveness by up to 20 percent;

Cut call hold times by up to 25 percent; and

Boost customer satisfaction by up to 40 percent.

"In today's omnichannel environment, it is critical for organizations to maintain a unified view of both agent and customer behaviors in order to understand where improvements are needed across the enterprise," said Miki Migdal, president of the NICE Enterprise Product Group, in a statement. "NICE Quality Central addresses this need, helping companies create a single, coherent quality overview and ensuring that processes and performance align with business goals. This is yet another critical step toward reinventing customer service."

As a standalone application, NICE Quality Central works with any recording solution or data source. It can be updated independently of the recording platform and deployed as part of the NICE suite of workforce optimization (WFO) applications, fully integrating with NICE WFO tools such as Nexidia Analytics.