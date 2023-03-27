NICE Announces Enlighten Actions

NICE today introduced Enlighten Actions, which brings together its own Enlighten artificial intelligence and generative AI models from Open AI.

Enlighten's highly specialized AI models for customer experience have been trained using billions of CX interactions with the broad, generative models used to build ChatGPT. As a result, Enlighten Actions allows organizations to build AI-powered CX processes and make Enlighten accessible with a human-like interface that can generate actionable outputs that are brand-specific.

Enlighten Actions does all the back-end work to gather and present responses and then takes the learnings from Enlighten AI and, with generative AI, composes human-like responses to any request. It is integrated across NICE's portfolio, including CXone Expert, NICE's knowledge management solution, CXone's Bot Builder, SmartAssist, and Enlighten AutoSummary.

Enlighten Actions can also show businesses the optimal areas to deploy automation and create a plan for businesses to be able to respond to new demands of the digital era.