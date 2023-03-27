NICE Announces Enlighten Actions

NICE today introduced Enlighten Actions, which brings together its own Enlighten artificial intelligence and generative AI models from Open AI.
Enlighten's highly specialized AI models for customer experience have been trained using billions of CX interactions with the broad, generative models used to build ChatGPT. As a result, Enlighten Actions allows organizations to build AI-powered CX processes and make Enlighten accessible with a human-like interface that can generate actionable outputs that are brand-specific.
Enlighten Actions does all the back-end work to gather and present responses and then takes the learnings from Enlighten AI and, with generative AI, composes human-like responses to any request. It is integrated across NICE's portfolio, including CXone Expert, NICE's knowledge management solution, CXone's Bot Builder, SmartAssist, and Enlighten AutoSummary.
Enlighten Actions can also show businesses the optimal areas to deploy automation and create a plan for businesses to be able to respond to new demands of the digital era.
"Enlighten Actions is a next-generation AI innovation," said Barry Cooper, president of the CX Division at NICE, in a statement. "Enlighten Actions revolutionizes how businesses use data to help drive growth. Combining Enlighten AI and generative AI, NICE has broken down the siloes to create an unparalleled knowledge base to deliver truly transformative actions for businesses."
"Our research shows that enterprises are seeking solutions that make it quick and easy for them to employ conversational AI for their specific industries and use cases," said Dan Miller, lead analyst at Opus Research, in a statement. "Enlighten Actions fills that need by making it possible for both customers and agents to incorporate unstructured data into natural language queries and responses. The flexibility and adaptability of NICE's approach make it a game changer."