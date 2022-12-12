NICE Launches Enlighten AutoSummary

NICE today launched Enlighten AutoSummary, an artificial intelligence-powered contact center solution for automatically generating contact center summaries of every customer interaction with agents.

The interaction notes generated by Enlighten AutoSummary include customer contact reason, actions, and outcomes. The solution is underpinned by predictive AI models based on the industry's leading CX dataset. In addition, Enlighten AutoSummary continuously improves its understanding of specific customer and agent behaviors with machine learning.

Enlighten AutoSummary works with any CRM system. Contact centers can use the summary data as part of comprehensive analytics programs to ensure that promised actions and outcomes, such as callbacks, have been scheduled.