NICE Adds Industry Benchmarks to Enlighten Actions

NICE today released Industry Benchmarks, augmenting Enlighten Action's generative artificial intelligence-powered capabilities to allow companies to holistically compare their operations to industry standards. This enhances Enlighten Actions, using large language models to create stronger brand loyalty for consumers and allow business users to interact with data in a conversational way.

With Enlighten Actions Industry Benchmarks, companies have access to anonymized benchmarked interaction level data, from more than 75 industries, for all interaction intents to holistically compare their operations to their specific vertical. This benchmark information relates to call reasons, handle time, customer satisfaction, agent behaviors, complaints, sales effectiveness, scheduling levels, training, automation, and more. Companies will be able to see how their service level compares to other companies in their industry and understand the opportunities to optimize service and training and reduce costs through self-service.