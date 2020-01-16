MindTouch Knowledge Management Is Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

MindTouch has made its artificial intelligence-powered knowledge management solution available as a Premium Client Application on the Genesys AppFoundry, Genesys' dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions.;

"As a result of meeting the Genesys Premium Client Application requirements, our joint contact center customers now get a click-to-install feature that enables them to deploy our knowledge management solution in less than five minutes," said Stephen Schultz, vice president of strategic alliances at MindTouch, in a statement. "By reducing the time to implement, customers get faster ROI and a more frictionless service experience."

The MindTouch solution is available with the Genesys Cloud (formerly PureCloud) public cloud contact center platform.

The integration embeds MindTouch knowledge management functionality directly into the Genesys Cloud user interface to give agents quick access to answers in response to customer calls, emails, or chats. Features of the integration include the following:

Keyword search and click navigation;

An embedded Customer Insights tab that shows agents what support content customers searched for and viewed before interacting with an agent;

Roles and permissions to serve up personalized content; and

The ability to extend internal knowledge for public-facing use, including customer support portals, community sites, and Google searches.