Genesys Rebrands PureCloud and Introduces Experience as a Service

Genesys is changing the name of its flagship software as a service (SaaS) offering, PureCloud, to Genesys Cloud, marking the launch of Experience as a Service powered by Genesys Cloud, its public cloud contact center platform.

"Through Genesys Cloud, we're delivering Experience as a Service to make it easier for organizations to foster customer trust and loyalty. This starts by helping them know their customers as individuals, not profiles or segments, and leading with empathy throughout every connected moment," said Tony Bates, CEO of Genesys, in a statement. "When businesses can provide distinctive experiences tailored for each customer, they're achieving the level of personalization today's consumers are looking for, and that's what we enable with Genesys Cloud."

"After a nearly 30-year legacy of providing leading on-premises contact center solutions, Genesys has successfully pivoted to the cloud, a feat many premises providers have tried but few have succeeded in making," said Sheila McGee-Smith, president of McGee-Smith Analytics, in a statement. "Genesys Cloud gives businesses the best of both worlds: one of the industry's most powerful cloud platforms enabling rapid innovation and scalability, coupled with the knowledge and expertise of an industry pioneer. This winning combination enables even the most complex organizations to provide a differentiated experience to each customer, every time."