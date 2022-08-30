LivePerson Launches CRM Connector

LivePerson, a provider of customer engagement solutions, has launched CRM Connector, a tool that extends its CRM integration capabilities into Webex Calling.

LivePerson's CRM Connector helps companies modernize contact centers and communications by connecting Webex Calling with CRM systems such as Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and ServiceNow. It is now available through the Webex App Hub.

By integrating Webex Calling into the CRM through CRM Connector, companies can deliver connected, streamlined experiences for both agents and customers. Benefits include improved data accessibility, consolidated workflows, and more personalized and relevant customer interactions at scale.

CRM Connector is powered by technology LivePerson gained in its acquisition of Tenfold last year and allows Tenfold to receive voice events and metadata from Webex by Cisco via a cloud-to-cloud integration.