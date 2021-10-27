LivePerson Acquires VoiceBase and Tenfold

LivePerson,a provider of conversational artificial intelligence, has acquired VoiceBase, a provider of real-time speech recognition and conversational analytics; and Tenfold, provider of a customer engagement platform for integrating communication systems with leading CRM and support services. Financial terms of these deals were not released.

Through these acquisitions, three technologies combine to create a unified, AI-enabled system for customer experience: VoiceBase's speech recognition and analytics capabilities, Tenfold's advanced voice, messaging, and CRM integrations, and LivePerson's conversational AI and asynchronous messaging. Companies can now offer natural, conversational consumer experiences that carry context and continuity across channels, powered through a single automated voice and messaging desktop experience.

"Brands want to accelerate their use of voice and conversational AI with deep connective tissue into their systems," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson, in a statement. "It's my great honor to welcome VoiceBase's and Tenfold's experts to the LivePerson family as we build the unified AI system behind 100 percent of conversations with the world's most innovative brands."

VoiceBase works with companies like Grubhub, Twilio, Delta Dental, UserTesting, and Slice and has out-of-the-box integrations with many telephony and contact-center systems, including RingCentral, Genesys, NICE CXone, Avaya, Twilio, and now LivePerson.

Combining VoiceBase's capabilities with LivePerson's conversational AI gives visibility into customer intents, sentiments, frustrations, and successes from 100 percent of conversations across messaging and voice, as well as third-party voice, telephony, or contact center systems.

"Eighty-six percent of buyers are willing to pay more for better customer experiences, meaning huge opportunities open up for brands as we combine VoiceBase's speech analytics tech with LivePerson's Conversational Cloud and AI," said Walter Bachtiger, co-founder and chief revenue officer of VoiceBase, in a statement. "We are thrilled to team up with a trail-blazing industry leader that shares our vision for improving conversations through actionable, AI-powered insights."

With Tenfold, LivePerson messaging becomes available to agents anywhere, whether embedded in CRM systems, on agents' desktops or in companies' integrated systems. As a voice platform-agnostic, blended system, the offering will also allow companies to work with any voice vendor and complement LivePerson messaging without impacting agent experience and productivity.