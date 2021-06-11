Lifesize Enhances Cloud Contact Center and Meeting Solutions

Lifesize, a provider of cloud contact center and video meeting solutions, has launched its Spring 2021 product release.

New capabilities for the Lifesize CxEngage cloud contact center platform focused on extending channels for digital engagement, boosting agent productivity, and enabling supervisors with better evaluation and coaching. Customers can now initiate two-way WhatsApp conversations with the contact center. CxEngage also now features a capacity rule that defines the percentage of agents' capacity allocated to each type of interaction.

Enhancing the CxQM quality management portion of the CxEngage suite, supervisors can now evaluate agents on their web chat interactions and gain real-time insights for interactions agents are handling

Lifesize Connect, now generally available, enables users to join meetings with their Lifesize Icon 300, Icon 500, or Icon 700 room systems and laptops on popular cloud video meeting services like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Google Meet, and more. Lifesize Icon 700, Icon 500, and Icon 300 room systems also now support native wireless sharing.

Fresh video meeting layouts, support for audio when sharing content or presenting, an option to appoint multiple moderators, and new live captions also enhance participant meeting experience. In collaborative meetings using Lifesize Kaptivo digital whiteboarding, customers now benefit from timeline editing, export of the timeline to Microsoft PowerPoint files, and multi-language detection and expanded language support for optical character recognition.

Account administrators and moderators can now enable automatic recording or prevent recording of Lifesize video meetings.