Lifesize Acquires Kaptivo

Lifesize, a business communication solutions provider, has acquired Kaptivo, a digital collaboration solutions company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the addition of Kaptivo, Lifesize further expands its portfolio of cloud-based unified communications and collaboration (UCC) solutions for contact centers and video conferencing and meeting rooms with a new suite of advanced collaboration tools.

Kaptivo offers computer vision, image processing, and artificial intelligence for visual collaboration, connecting hundreds of millions of whiteboards to collaboration tools.

Along with the acquisition, Lifesize also launched a Kaptivo-powered digital whiteboard application, providing enhanced capabilities for remote collaboration and instruction within Lifesize video meetings.

"Kaptivo is a natural addition to the Lifesize platform, and its unique technology and talented team will allow us to accelerate our rate of innovation while simultaneously delivering new value to customers," said Craig Malloy, CEO of Lifesize, in a statement. "We look forward to rapidly expanding our advanced collaboration offering and helping organizations work, engage, teach, and learn more naturally and effectively from wherever they are."

With Kaptivo integrated into its platform and roadmap, Lifesize will offer the following solutions:

Advanced Collaboration for Contact Centers, allowing contact center agents using CxEngage Video to document and annotate customer-facing content, including billing statements, assembly instructions, or other visual resources;

Advanced Collaboration for Remote Work;

Advanced Collaboration for Meeting Rooms; and

Advanced Collaboration for Education.