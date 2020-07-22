Lifesize Releases CxEngage Video

Lifesize, a communication solutions provider, today launched CxEngage Video, a native video solution for cloud contact centers that allows agents to initiate video-based conversations from any support channel, including phone, email, chat, SMS and social media.

"As people and industries around the world have come to rely on video as a primary method of communication amid the global pandemic, it's time for the contact center to evolve and deliver the rich experiences customers expect," said Bobby Beckmann, chief technology officer at Lifesize, in a statement. "The ability for customers to show, not just tell, an agent what they are experiencing stands to drastically reduce support resolution times, improve agents' ability to provide a personalized experience, and differentiate brands through a new bar for contact center customer service."

Video interactions can be initiated by an agent through text message, email, open chat, or messaging channel within the CxEngage browser-based interface and occur directly within the customer's desktop or mobile browser. CxEngage Video calls can also be transferred to another agent or expert whenever collaboration is necessary.

Contact centers that deploy CxEngage Video will benefit from the following:

High-definition video to support highly visual customer touchpoints;

Reduced field support and escalations, like in utility service requests that would otherwise necessitate house calls, remote insurance claims, virtual healthcare appointments, high-touch wealth management, and more;

Document and screen sharing for cases where documentation or tutorials can assist in resolution of the customerissue, such as technical support, furniture assembly, and appliance repairs, without having to switch between applications or platforms;

Uninterrupted voice, reporting, compliance and security. Even when escalating to video, voice, or text, paths and the unified view of the customer stay intact. CxEngage Quality Management can still screen capture the entire interaction, reporting and analytics will still accurately reflect agent engagement, and compliance is maintained.

All Lifesize video and contact center solutions are built on Amazon Web Services and come with enterprise-grade encryption to ensure security.