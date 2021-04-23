Intradiem Launches Process Automation

Intradiem, a provider of automation solutions for customer service teams, has released Process Automation, an attended-robotic process automation (RPA) solution for contact centers.

"Our customers have seen how our automation solutions yield incredible cost savings, and they've asked us to help them automate repetitive call flow processes without the army of consultants that come along with traditional RPA solutions," said Matt McConnell, CEO of Intradiem, in a statement. "This new product line does just that."