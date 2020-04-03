Genesys Launches Rapid Response to Help Workforces During COVID-19

Genesys, a provider of cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, has launched a new Rapid Response offer to give organizations free access to Genesys Cloud so they can provide mission-critical support and enable remote teams in just 48 hours.

Genesys Rapid Response allows organizations to launch a secure cloud contact center with the fundamental capabilities from anywhere. This includes support for automation and self-service, voice and email routing, interaction recording, and employee collaboration tools. On-demand training and education is also included. In addition, Genesys is waiving overage premiums resulting from unexpected spikes in customer inquiries.