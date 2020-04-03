Genesys Launches Rapid Response to Help Workforces During COVID-19

Genesys, a provider of cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, has launched a new Rapid Response offer to give organizations free access to Genesys Cloud so they can provide mission-critical support and enable remote teams in just 48 hours.
Genesys Rapid Response allows organizations to launch a secure cloud contact center with the fundamental capabilities from anywhere. This includes support for automation and self-service, voice and email routing, interaction recording, and employee collaboration tools. On-demand training and education is also included. In addition, Genesys is waiving overage premiums resulting from unexpected spikes in customer inquiries.
"At Genesys, we have a responsibility to help however we can during this difficult time," said Tony Bates, CEO of Genesys, in a statement. "No matter what challenges organizations face, Genesys is committed to partnering with them to protect their employees, serve consumers, and help contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Every action we take to stop the spread matters, but we can't do it alone. Across every function and with support from our partners, the Genesys community is coming together to help organizations through this unprecedented situation."
"Genesys is doing more than giving away technology," said Ken Landoline, principal analyst for customer engagement at Omdia, in a statement. "The company is delivering a holistic solution and providing access to a community that delivers services, support, training, guidance and best practices so organizations are truly equipped to help employees and customers through this difficult time. I believe this is right on target and is the best course of action given the complexity of what businesses are up against."