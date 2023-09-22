Forethought Introduces Autoflows for Customer Support

Forethought, a provider of generative artificial intelligence for customer support, has introduced Autoflows, with autonomous resolution capabilities for SupportGPT.
With Autoflows, customer support leaders can specify their desired issue resolution outcomes in plain, natural language. Autoflows then use AI to predict user needs and determine the steps needed to reach those desired outcomes. It generative AI models are trained on real agent responses and CRM data.
"Automation over the past decade has focused heavily on rules and tasks and building manual workflows. But the manual workflow is the Achilles heel of the AI-first future," said Deon Nicholas, CEO and co-founder of Forethought, in a statement. "What will distinguish the old guard from the true AI-first companies is moving from automation to autonomy. Autoflows will enable support teams to build autonomous agents that deliver the best customer experience, at scale. Support teams will never have to build a manual workflow again."