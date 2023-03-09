Forethought Launches SupportGPT

Forethought, a provider of generative artificial intelligence for customer support automation, has launched SupportGPT, a generative AI platform for customer support with the help of OpenAI's technology.

By leveraging OpenAI's technology, Forethought is enriching its use of generative AI to include human-like conversations, automated workflow discovery, complete agent responses, gap detection, and content generation.

Along with SupportGPT, Forethought also launched the SupportGPT Playground, where anyone can train their own SupportGPT bots on their help center in minutes.

"The power of Forethought lies in our ability to deeply integrate with our customers' data," said Deon Nicholas, CEO and co-founder of Forethought, in a statement. "Now that ChatGPT has shown the world what generative AI can do, the next question on customer support leaders' minds is how to apply it to real-world business problems. SupportGPT leverages the power of OpenAI's LLMs—the same technology behind ChatGPT—and fine-tunes them on customers' existing conversation history. This enables the models to understand intents and workflows automatically."

Customer experience pioneers Upwork and Kickfin are among the first users of SupportGPT product.