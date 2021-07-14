Five9 Extends Practical AI Solutions for Low-Code Development, Voice Biometrics, Real-Time Analytics and Agent Coaching

Five9, a provider of cloud contact center solutions, has updated its platform enhancements to make it easier to deploy customer-and-agent-facing artificial intelligence in the contact center.

The new capabilities simplify and speed up the development of Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVAs), include a suite of pre-built IVA applications for healthcare and health insurance providers, and extend the availability of partner solutions for voice biometrics, real-time speech analytics, and agent coaching.

"Reimagining the customer experience will require organizations to reimagine their workforces," said Callan Schebella, executive vice president of product management at Five9, in a statement. "Our new capabilities make it easier for organizations to build and manage AI solutions that will enable human and digital teams to deliver next-generation customer care."

To ease the deployment of self-service channels, Five9 has rearchitected its no-code IVA development platform, Five9 Inference Studio, providing access to a broad range of leading conversational AI technologies from Google, Amazon, IBM Watson, and more; a new user interface design; the ability to load IVA tasks more quickly and support larger applications; a customized development process for messaging applications like WhatsApp; and improved monitoring, reporting and maintenance of IVA tasks and call flows.

Studio further streamlines IVA development by providing access to a Task Library, similar to an app store, of more than 40 pre-built IVA application templates.

Five9 also introduced partner solutions for contact center AI developed via Five9 VoiceStream, a set of RESTful APIs that provide real-time audio streams, computer-telephony integration events, and metadata for agent-customer call interactions. It allows accredited Five9 ISV Partners who provide biometrics, real-time speech analytics, and agent coaching applications to integrate their solutions with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center.

The following partner applications powered by Five9 VoiceStream are now available to Five9 customers:

CallMiner Alert for real-time agent guidance;

Cogito Dialog for behavioral coaching;

ValidSoft VoiceID for biometric authentication;

Voci Transcribe by Medallia for real-time voice transcription; and

XSELL HiPer for real-time agent coaching.