Five9 Introduces VoiceStream

Five9, a provider of cloud contact center solutions, has launched Five9 VoiceStream to help customers, partners, and system integrators leverage real-time voice and add value-added applications on top of the Five9 platform. Five9 VoiceStream is a cloud-to-cloud real-time media streaming API that enables integrations and voice data protection.
"We are witnessing a wave of innovation in the contact center," said Jonathan Rosenberg, chief technology officer at Five9, in a statement. "We've seen an increased adoption of voice biometrics, agent assistants, sentiment analysis, and real-time speech analytics, all showing the need for real-time audio content of calls. VoiceStream represents a major next step in the evolution of APIs for real-time communications. We've had web-friendly APIs for controlling a call, but not for streaming one, until now."
Five9 VoiceStream uses a RESTful API to stream the agent and/or caller audio alongside advanced call events in real time. Use cases cover customer authentication via biometrics; agent assistance; agent coaching and training; and real-time speech analytics, including sentiment analysis.
"Customer-centric organizations have struggled to establish cost-effective and impactful methods to empower frontline employees. Traditional coaching techniques often rely on delayed feedback based on the analysis of a limited number of interactions, restricting value and objectivity," said Marty Pitkow, vice president of growth, channels, and partners at Cogito, in a statement. "Using the Five9 real-time VoiceStream API, Cogito systematically coaches agents in the moment on every call, improving agent-customer interactions, raising the bar for service excellence."
"We are delighted and privileged to be one of the first partners to build apps with the Five9 VoiceStream API, whereby we can now deliver voice identity assurance to companies who wish to eliminate customer friction without any compromise on security," said Pat Carroll, CEO of ValidSoft, in a statement. "The customer only needs to speak. There is no need for any other additional authentication methods, all achieved with unparalleled real-time accuracy and precision."