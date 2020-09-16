Five9 Introduces VoiceStream

Five9, a provider of cloud contact center solutions, has launched Five9 VoiceStream to help customers, partners, and system integrators leverage real-time voice and add value-added applications on top of the Five9 platform. Five9 VoiceStream is a cloud-to-cloud real-time media streaming API that enables integrations and voice data protection.

"We are witnessing a wave of innovation in the contact center," said Jonathan Rosenberg, chief technology officer at Five9, in a statement. "We've seen an increased adoption of voice biometrics, agent assistants, sentiment analysis, and real-time speech analytics, all showing the need for real-time audio content of calls. VoiceStream represents a major next step in the evolution of APIs for real-time communications. We've had web-friendly APIs for controlling a call, but not for streaming one, until now."

Five9 VoiceStream uses a RESTful API to stream the agent and/or caller audio alongside advanced call events in real time. Use cases cover customer authentication via biometrics; agent assistance; agent coaching and training; and real-time speech analytics, including sentiment analysis.