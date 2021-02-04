Five9 Adds Workforce Optimization Integrations

Five9, a provider of cloud contact center technology,has integrated the Five9 Workforce Optimization (WFO) and the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center platforms.>

The integrations will deliver improved agent and supervisor user experiences, tools to motivate and engage agents wherever they work, reporting, and analytics. Agents will be able to manage their time and workloads.

The new features, which are being fueled by the Virtual Observer acquisition that Five9 made last year, allow managers to do the following:

Monitor their entire team's desktop activity and voice calls in real time and intervene if needed;

View their team's schedules and adherence and manage time off, shift bidding, and swap requests; and

Review, edit and evaluate interactions, manage disputes, and view quality results and trends to manage key metrics, including handle and hold time.

Agents can also access Five9 WFO self-service features directly from Five9 Agent Desktop Plus, enabling them to do the following:

View schedules, adherence, evaluations, and call recordings;

Submit time off, schedule change, and schedule bid requests;

Initiate evaluation disputes and receive feedback; and

Receive notification of upcoming schedule events, request approvals, and voluntary time off offers.