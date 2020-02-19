Five9 Acquires Virtual Observer

Five9, a provider of intelligent cloud contact center solutions, has acquired Virtual Observer, formerly known as CSI, a provider of cloud-based workforce optimization (WFO) solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Virtual Observer has been a Five9 partner for more than three years with more than 150 joint customers. With this acquisition, Five9 expands its portfolio to include a cloud-based and integrated WFO offering as a complement to partnerships with other WFO providers.

"Technology is at its best when it empowers human connection," said Rowan Trollope, Five9's CEO, in a statement. "To create these memorable moments, contact centers need to empower agents and supervisors to better focus on the customer. The addition of Virtual Observer to the Five9 portfolio strengthens our ability to inspire agents and maximize the quality of customer interactions while reducing costs and maintaining regulatory compliance."

Virtual Observer provides a comprehensive solution for workforce optimization specifically designed for the cloud-enabled, modern contact center. Capabilities include the following:

Integrated omnichannel recording and screen recording;

Advanced security;

Quality management;

Speech analytics;

Surveys;

Workforce management; and

Pre-built connectors with leading CRM applications.

"Key to the power of the contact center is people working with people," said Dan McGrail, Virtual Observer's chief technology officer, in a statement. "We pride ourselves on our ability to empower agents to deliver a high quality of service and an improved customer experience. We are excited to join the Five9 team as we continue to drive innovative WFO solutions in the contact center." "With the Virtual Observer acquisition, Five9 has all the pieces in place to provide the WFO customers prefer, tightly integrated with Five9 contact center software or best-of-breed through partners," said Sheila McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics, in a statement.

This Virtual Observer announcement comes on the heels of Five9's November acquisition of Whendu, an iPaaS platform provider that helps accelerate contact center migrations to the cloud.