Enacomm and CallVU Partner

Enacomm, a provider of customer self-service and authentication applications, has partnered with CallVU to combine visual interactive voice response (IVR) and digital customer engagment for financial institutions.

CallVU's platform expands self-service with mobile digital engagement, diverting customers from voice calls to digital self-service. With CallVU, organizations can maximize the efficiency of digital assets, such as existing mobile and website apps, and serve them to callers during a live call.