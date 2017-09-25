Enacomm and CallVU Partner

Enacomm, a provider of customer self-service and authentication applications, has partnered with CallVU to combine visual interactive voice response (IVR) and digital customer engagment for financial institutions.

CallVU's platform expands self-service with mobile digital engagement, diverting customers from voice calls to digital self-service. With CallVU, organizations can maximize the efficiency of digital assets, such as existing mobile and website apps, and serve them to callers during a live call.

"The businesses we serve today are continuously seeking to improve their operations and to elevate customer experience," said Michael Boukadakis, Enacomm's CEO, in a statement. "We found CallVU to be the right partner to extend the IVR journey into an omnichannel experience with its visual IVR capabilities."

"We are proud to partner with a key industry player like Enacomm that embraces intelligent customer self-service as its long-term vision," said Ori Faran, founder and CEO of CallVU, in a statement. "With Enacomm's impressive customer base in the financial industry and beyond, and CallVU's innovative omnichannel technology, millions of U.S. banking customers will now enjoy a richer, more productive customer experience."

Connect with SCS



Email Newsletter

Receive customer service news, trends, and analysis, plus expert advice.
Periodically, get important offers from SmartCustomerService.com or our advertising partners.

Best Practices

More Best Practices

Webinars

More Webinars

Content Library

More Content Library