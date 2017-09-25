Enacomm and CallVU Partner

Enacomm, a provider of customer self-service and authentication applications, has partnered with CallVU to combine visual interactive voice response (IVR) and digital customer engagment for financial institutions.
CallVU's platform expands self-service with mobile digital engagement, diverting customers from voice calls to digital self-service. With CallVU, organizations can maximize the efficiency of digital assets, such as existing mobile and website apps, and serve them to callers during a live call.
"The businesses we serve today are continuously seeking to improve their operations and to elevate customer experience," said Michael Boukadakis, Enacomm's CEO, in a statement. "We found CallVU to be the right partner to extend the IVR journey into an omnichannel experience with its visual IVR capabilities."
"We are proud to partner with a key industry player like Enacomm that embraces intelligent customer self-service as its long-term vision," said Ori Faran, founder and CEO of CallVU, in a statement. "With Enacomm's impressive customer base in the financial industry and beyond, and CallVU's innovative omnichannel technology, millions of U.S. banking customers will now enjoy a richer, more productive customer experience."