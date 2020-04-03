Dialpad Offers All Products Free to Companies and Individuals Moving to Remote Work

Dialpad, a provider of cloud-native business communications platforms powered by Voice Intelligence, is making paid versions of all of its products (Dialpad Talk, Dialpad Sell, Dialpad Support, and UberConference) available for free to help anyone impacted by the coronavirus work-from-home edicts.

"When we started Dialpad, it was with a future of remote work in mind, and we see that future has come a lot sooner and a lot faster than anyone could have expected," said Craig Walker, CEO of Dialpad, in a statement. "We saw the rapid rise in interest and demand for our remote work products as more and more employers were forced to shut office locations. We recognize that there is also a great need among call centers and sales organizations, functions typically defined by central locations and team clusters, and we are helping to make sure none of those companies lose a call, contact or opportunity to sell to or support customers."

Dialpad offers one unified platform for voice, SMS, and video conferencing needs, all leveraging native Vi for real-time coaching and analytics. Released last year, Dialpad Sell is an all-in-one solution for sales organizations that leverages Vi to transcribe calls, track customer sentiment, provide suggestions to questions and analyze conversations in real time.

Dialpad Support is built specifically for call and contact centers. It allows agents and supervisors to take calls from anywhere, while features like screen capture and Vi enable quality coaching, training, and customer interactions.