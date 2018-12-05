Dialpad Launches Dialpad Support for Call Centers

Dialpad, providers of an artificial intelligence-driven, cloud-native business communications platform, today launched Dialpad Support, an AI-powered call center product that combines real-time artificial intelligence and natural language processing capabilities.

Support offers a variety of call center features, including intelligent routing and queuing; real-time service-level dashboards; supervisor alerts via email or SMS for key call center metrics, such as queue size, agent status, and wait time; and deep integrations with business-critical tools, such as Zendesk, Google G Suite, and Microsoft Office 365. Support also includes VoiceAI-powered real-time call transcription, sentiment analysis, coaching, quality management, call monitoring, and real-time recommendations capabilities.

"Dialpad Support is a one-stop solution for modern support teams. Not only does it provide agents with the tools necessary to dramatically enhance customer experience, it does so without trapping growing businesses in the volatile rate structures typically offered by other service providers," said Dialpad CEO Craig Walker in a statement. "Dialpad Support also allows growing support teams to incorporate real-time artificial intelligence into their customer experience strategies, drive business growth, and unlock the voice of the customer, all while saving an average of 25 percent to 50 percent on software costs."

Support is built entirely on Google Cloud Platform and allows businesses to scale according to seasonal needs and growth.

Support is available starting at $75 per user per month for Pro plans and $100 per user per month for Enterprise plans. Both tiers include unlimited inbound and outbound calling (within fair usage policies), group lines, group coaching tools, group VoiceAI, administrator controls and analytics, and instant agent provisioning.