Dialpad Acquires Koopid

Dialpad, a communication and collaboration systems provider, has acquired Koopid, providers of an omnichannel customer experience platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The addition of Koopid technology will bring comprehensive omnichannel support, including chat, messaging, self-service and social media, to Dialpad Contact Center. Koopid will also integrate with Dialpad Voice Intelligence (Vi).

"Koopid digital engagement technology, as well as our recent acquisition of Kare Knowledgeware, will help Dialpad lead this industry from the front with innovative solutions for the complexities of tomorrow," said Craig Walker, CEO of Dialpad, in a statement. "Dialpad is building agile and flexible cloud contact center solutions for the next generation of forward-thinking customer service providers, and Koopid is a key piece to enhance our offering. The addition of Koopid's revolutionary technology brings full omnichannel support to Dialpad Contact Center and offers Dialpad customers the most advanced AI-powered cloud solutions in the contact center industry."

"Koopid is thrilled to join Dialpad, the fastest-growing and most innovative company in the combined unified communications-as-a-service and contact center-as-a-service space," said Venky Krishnaswamy, CEO and co-founder of Koopid, in a statement. "The contact center software industry is wide open for disruption and will be led by only the most forward-thinking organizations offering complete, cutting-edge solutions. We anticipate a bright future together and look forward to leading CCaaS innovation as part of the Dialpad team."

"With the acquisition of Koopid, Dialpad continues to expand the capabilities of its contact center offering, aiming to offer the best CCaaS to pair with UCaaS," said Sheila McGee-Smith, president and principal analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics, in a statement. "Dialpad continues to show how its flexible, cloud-first architecture lends itself well to the incorporation of new technology quickly, either through acquisition or OEM, allowing their customers to realize benefits in weeks rather than months or even years."