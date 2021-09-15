Dialpad Acquires Kare Knowledgeware

Dialpad, a communication and collaboration technologies provider, has acquired Kare Knowledgeware, providers of a customer experience platform that optimizes workflow orchestration, knowledge management, analytics, and business intelligence. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition and integration of Kare Knowledgeware into Dialpad Contact Center broadens the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) throughout the Dialpad platform to enable conversational AI.

Kare Knowledgeware organizes unstructured data and automates responses to common customer inquiries, analyzing and administering crucial insight from traffic.

"Dialpad is thrilled to welcome Kare Knowledgeware for both its innovative technology and incredibly talented workforce," said Craig Walker, CEO of Dialpad, in a statement. "Kare Knowledgeware and Dialpad have very similar DNA with a passion to pursue the vast possibilities of AI, turn them into reality, and leverage the power of AI to revolutionize the CX industry."

The Dialpad-Kare self-service solution will use AI and robotic process automation (RPA) to contextually bring websites and knowledge bases to life through AI-powered customer and agent real-time assistance, addressing common customer inquiries with readily-available resources. The Dialpad-Kare solution will recognize more complex issues and automatically route these interactions to live agents, as needed.

While the live agent interaction progresses, Dialpad-Kare will scan and mine company knowledge bases to provide real-time on-screen recommendations to the agent. The seamless integration with Dialpad Contact Center and Voice Intelligence (Vi), offering live transcriptions and a searchable archive of every call, augments and amplifies agent skill levels.