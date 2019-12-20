Cyara and VoiceFoundry Partner to Aid in Contact Center Migrations to Amazon Connect

Cyara, an automated customer-experience (CX) assurance platform provider, and VoiceFoundry, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, have partnered to deliver a comprehensive set of professional services and automation technologies to help companies migrating on-premises contact centers to the cloud-based Amazon Connect platform.
VoiceFoundry provides enterprise cloud-based contact center solutions, specializing in Amazon Connect. Its specialties include artificial intelligence, natural language automation, chatbots, computer-telephony integration, CRM connectivity, enterprise integration, user experience design, analytics, and workforce management/optimization. Cyara complements the professional services offered by VoiceFoundry with a proven suite of automation tools that discovers and documents the existing interactive voice response (IVR), generates an equivalent Amazon Connect flow, tests functional integrity as well as agent voice quality, performs a pressure test of all systems, and monitors results.
The combination of VoiceFoundry and Cyara accelerates migration by delivering customer experiences that take advantage of all the features Amazon Connect has to offer while automating key elements of the development process to accelerate time to market. The resulting services cover customer journey design, systems integration, automated testing, including voice quality, and assurance of ongoing customer engagement experiences.
"Migrating an on-premises contact center to the cloud—especially Amazon Connect—is a great strategy for businesses of all sizes," said Jeff Flores, vice president of channels and alliances at Cyara, in a statement. "VoiceFoundry understands that the migration provides a great opportunity to optimize the design of the customer experience and maximize customer satisfaction. We're delighted to partner with VoiceFoundry to accelerate these migrations and ensure the highest possible quality CX for any organization that's making the move."
"VoiceFoundry is excited to partner with Cyara in order to drive a frictionless migration path to Amazon Connect. We are both passionate about creating intelligent and innovative customer experiences, leveraging Amazon Connect and related contact center solutions. Partnering allows us to provide a complete migration solution based upon our collective best practices and customer first focus,” said Lynn Teague, vice president of sales at VoiceFoundry, in a statement. "We continue to develop and grow our business with a strong ecosystem of partners to deliver the best Amazon Connect experience."