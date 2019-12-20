Cyara and VoiceFoundry Partner to Aid in Contact Center Migrations to Amazon Connect

Cyara, an automated customer-experience (CX) assurance platform provider, and VoiceFoundry, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, have partnered to deliver a comprehensive set of professional services and automation technologies to help companies migrating on-premises contact centers to the cloud-based Amazon Connect platform.

VoiceFoundry provides enterprise cloud-based contact center solutions, specializing in Amazon Connect. Its specialties include artificial intelligence, natural language automation, chatbots, computer-telephony integration, CRM connectivity, enterprise integration, user experience design, analytics, and workforce management/optimization. Cyara complements the professional services offered by VoiceFoundry with a proven suite of automation tools that discovers and documents the existing interactive voice response (IVR), generates an equivalent Amazon Connect flow, tests functional integrity as well as agent voice quality, performs a pressure test of all systems, and monitors results.

The combination of VoiceFoundry and Cyara accelerates migration by delivering customer experiences that take advantage of all the features Amazon Connect has to offer while automating key elements of the development process to accelerate time to market. The resulting services cover customer journey design, systems integration, automated testing, including voice quality, and assurance of ongoing customer engagement experiences.