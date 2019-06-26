Cyara Launches Accelerator for Amazon Connect

Cyara today launched Cyara Accelerator for Amazon Connect to automate and simplify the migration of contact centers to the cloud-based Amazon Connect platform.

This latest offering is the first platform-specific version of the Cyara Accelerator for Cloud Migration announced earlier this month.

This Amazon-specific version, which includes a limited-time free trial, builds on the core Cyara Accelerator solution, adding the ability to discover and import existing customer experience (CX) designs directly into Amazon Connect call flows.

"We want to ensure that migrating a contact center to the cloud is as simple as possible," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Cyara, in a statement. "Cyara Accelerator for Amazon Connect helps brands get their cloud-based contact centers up and running twice as fast, enabling enterprises to innovate more quickly, deliver higher-quality customer experiences, and build customer experience as a brand differentiator."

The Cyara Accelerator for Amazon Connect takes enterprise customers through the following five steps for migration to Amazon Connect:

Design: automatically discovers and documents existing interactive voice response (IVR) applications. Build: automatically imports CX designs into Amazon Connect and automatically creates call flows. Test: automatically generates test cases for each IVR path and executes functional and regression tests, including voice quality testing for the agent environment. Deploy: pressure tests for simultaneous connections prior to go-live in the Amazon Connect platform. Maintain: continually monitors performance to ensure optimal system performance and provides real-time insights to address issues that arise.

Cyara is a member of the Amazon Web Services Partner Network.