Cyara Launches Accelerator for Cloud Migration

Cyara has launched Cyara Accelerator for Cloud Migration to help companies move their contact centers to the cloud.

Cyara Accelerator can speed up all migration projects to cloud-based contact center platforms, including those offered by Amazon Connect, Five9, Genesys, NICE inContact, and Twilio.

Cyara Accelerator, built on the Cyara CX Assurance Platform, speeds up the entire development lifecycle for customer experience technology, including design, interactive voice response (IVR) discovery and documentation, functional and regression testing, voice quality testing, load testing, and production monitoring.

Cyara Accelerator starts by automatically crawling existing IVRs and documenting the call flows and prompts. Enterprises can then build out their existing CX system into their cloud contact center and optimize the design as they go.

Cyara then tests planned customer journeys with synthetic customers that replicate customer interactions with the contact center, testing all available paths and response times, and then documenting the results. Cyara spans functional testing, voice quality assessment, and pressure testing to ensure the systems perform at scale.

Once in production, Cyara's solution continually monitors performance and delivers real-time insights so that contact center teams can identify and troubleshoot operational issues.