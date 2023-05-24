Cyara Integrates OpenAI's GPT-3 with Botium

Cyara has integrated OpenAI's GPT-3 with Cyara Botium, its solution for comprehensive, automated chatbot and conversational artificial intelligence testing and assurance.

Integrating OpenAI's GPT-3 allows companies to accelerate the development of their chatbots and voicebots while simultaneously improving chatbot quality.

With this integration, Cyara Botium automatically generates a list of user examples powered by the GPT-3 large language model and the domain the chatbot is programmed to handle. Once the list of user inputs is created, it can be used for training and testing.