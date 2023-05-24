Cyara Integrates OpenAI's GPT-3 with Botium

Cyara has integrated OpenAI's GPT-3 with Cyara Botium, its solution for comprehensive, automated chatbot and conversational artificial intelligence testing and assurance.
Integrating OpenAI's GPT-3 allows companies to accelerate the development of their chatbots and voicebots while simultaneously improving chatbot quality.
With this integration, Cyara Botium automatically generates a list of user examples powered by the GPT-3 large language model and the domain the chatbot is programmed to handle. Once the list of user inputs is created, it can be used for training and testing.
"Cyara is leading the charge in delivering exceptional conversational AI experiences by recognizing the power of large language models (LLMs). This integration is another example of our commitment to delivering cutting-edge chatbot testing solutions to our customers," said Christoph Börner, senior director of digital at Cyara, in a statement. "Cyara's integration of GPT-3 for training and testing conversational AI has not only elevated the industry standard for delivering exceptional chatbot experiences but has also played a pivotal role in shaping the future of CX."