Coveo Adds Customer Service Features

Coveo Solutions, a provider of AI-powered platforms for search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today launched capabilities designed to help customer service employees deliver personalized customer experiences.

Coveo's new capabilities provide customer service agents a clearer view of the full customer journey without leaving their screens.

"Attracting and retaining customer service agents has never been harder," said Laurent Simoneau, founder, president, and chief technology officer of Coveo, in a statement. "By leveraging technology to help improve the efficiency and proficiency of support agents, brands can see an improvement not only in employee engagement but also their customer service experience."

Coveo's new service and support features include the following: