Coveo Adds Customer Service Features

Coveo Solutions, a provider of AI-powered platforms for search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today launched capabilities designed to help customer service employees deliver personalized customer experiences.
Coveo's new capabilities provide customer service agents a clearer view of the full customer journey without leaving their screens.
"Attracting and retaining customer service agents has never been harder," said Laurent Simoneau, founder, president, and chief technology officer of Coveo, in a statement. "By leveraging technology to help improve the efficiency and proficiency of support agents, brands can see an improvement not only in employee engagement but also their customer service experience."
Coveo's new service and support features include the following:
- A Coveo Quantic library, allowing Coveo users to move to the latest Salesforce technology and components to build Coveo search experiences with Salesforce Lightning Web Components.
- Guided templates for Case Submission flow.
- Enhanced User Actions to help support agents locate and analyze the five actions that customers took immediately before creating their cases. They can also see where each action took place (for example, community search page, chatbot, deflection panel, in-product, etc.) and view it in a chronological timeline within their workflows.
- Machine learning in the admin console to evaluate whether models will perform well based on training datasets.