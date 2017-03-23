Confirmit Releases Horizons 22

Confirmit, a provider of voice of the customer, voice of the employee, and market research, has launched Horizons 22, the latest version of its platform that helps users sort through unstructured customer feedback using new text analytics techniques.

As part of the upgrade to Version 22, Confirmit updated Confirmit Genius Text Analytics, enabling companies to extract insights from text responses. With the new Model Builder module, Confirmit empowers businesses to maintain categorization models to ensure that correct customer comments are captured and acted on. Model Builder guides users through topic discovery, hierarchical model definition, and quality testing. Users can also configure reports to show text analytics results, allowing drill down into the categorization model and sentiment analysis to not only uncover new insights, but also to ensure they can adapt their models to evolving business needs.

Further additions to Confirmit Horizons Version 22, include the following:

Confirmit AskMe, a mobile survey app that allows participants to provide responses via video and audio capture;

Confirmit Survey Designer;

Enhancements to Confirmit CRM Connect for Salesforce, delivering seamless two-way integration with Salesforce.com, either through the Salesforce App Exchange or Confirmit Horizons;

Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI) features for filtering, blacklist handling, response reviews, quota creation, and more; and

Language Localization for Action Management, enabling the user interface to be made available in the language of each user's choice.